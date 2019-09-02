Home

Gerald L. Witham


1941 - 2019
Gerald L. Witham Obituary
Witham, Gerald L.
1941 - 2019
Gerald Lee Witham, 78, of Gahanna, passed away at Mt. Carmel East on August 30, 2019. Born in Columbus on August 21, 1941, he was preceded in death by his parents James and Dorthy Witham. Gerald was a 1960 graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School, attended The Ohio State University, and Columbus College of Art and Design. He was employed as a printer at the Columbus Dispatch, and as an insurance agent with Alstate and Safe Auto. A lifetime member of Mifflin Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder and a deacon, he was active with the food pantry, delivering food to those in need. Additionally, he was a member of Sunrise Lodge #783 F&AM, and the Aladdin Shriners. Surviving are his wife, Sandra Jean (Wiley) Witham; children Michelle (David) Zgarrick and Christopher (Christina) Witham; grandchildren Bryce and Ashleigh; as well as many cousins. With the assistance of SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, a memorial service will be held at Mifflin Presbyterian Church, 123 Granville St., Gahanna, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11AM, Pastor David Bubb, officiant. In lieu of flowers contributions may made to Mifflin Presbyterian, or a . To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019
