Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
World Harvest Church
4595 Gender Rd
Canal Winchester, OH
Gerald N. "Jerry" Diehl


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gerald N. "Jerry" Diehl Obituary
Diehl, Gerald N. "Jerry"
1954 - 2019
Gerald N. Diehl, age 64, went Home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2 – 8 PM at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH Chapel, 5554 Karl Road. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 3 PM at World Harvest Church, 4595 Gender Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Jerry's desire was to help equip his grandchildren with a solid education, therefore in lieu of flowers, checks made payable to Bella Diehl or Judah Diehl with the word "EDUCATION" in the memo portion would help fulfill Jerry's dream for his grandchildren. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Jerry's full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019
