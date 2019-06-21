|
|
Nolan, Gerald
1922 - 2019
Dr. Gerald Patrick Nolan, 97, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 21, 2019, at Wesley Woods, New Albany, OH. He was born to parents Patrick Jerome Nolan and Gertrude Schaefer Nolan in Scranton, PA, on July 10, 1922. Dr. Nolan is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Maureen Nolan; four children, Dennis (Jan), Michael (Amy), Charles (Kathy), and Philip (Sonia); four grandchildren; and his loving sister, Betty Bochicchio; and devoted niece, Patty Rambo (Harry). Dr. Nolan earned his B.S. at Scranton University and medical degree at Hahnemann University. He served in the Army during WWII and taught at Louisiana State University before practicing Obstetrics & Gynecology for many years in Huntington Beach, CA. Dr. Nolan was dearly loved and admired by his patients, office staff, friends and family; he had a wonderful sense of humor and charming wit that delighted all who knew him. He possessed a prodigious vocabulary that awed and sometimes bewildered his family, friends, and fellow doctors. He read widely and voraciously, and amassed a vast personal library. He was a Civil War buff and also had an encyclopedic knowledge of numerous and diverse other subjects. He often expressed gratitude and affection with the phrase "bless your heart and other vital organs." He was a generous and kind spirit who sought "equanimity, tranquility, and serendipity" for himself and others in all things. Dr. Nolan loved sailing, smoking one of the many pipes from his grand collection, watching sports, and spending time with family and friends. A private service and dedication will be held in August in Ohio at Wesley Woods of New Albany. Memorial contributions may be made to the in his memory. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 22, 2019