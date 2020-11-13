1/
Gerald "Jerry" Purvis
1942 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" D. Purvis, 78, of Hilliard, died November 12, 2020, at SKLD Nursing in New Lexington. He was born March 22, 1942, in Junction City, the son of Earl Purvis and Elva (Love) Purvis. Jerry loved sports cars, auto racing and was a long time member of the SCCA. He had a passion for foreign automobiles and was a specialist with BMW's. Jerry started his career in the early 60's with Continental Sports Cars in Columbus and retired from the Mid-Western Auto Group in 2014, follow many years of service. Jerry is survived by two nephews, Daniel (Betty) Purvis of Junction City and Earl (Jennifer) Purvis of Ripley, WV; six great nieces and nephews and a host of friends. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by one brother Daniel (Kathrine) Purvis and one niece Diana Pruvis. In accordance with Jerry's wishes, no services will be held at this time. To sign the guestbook or leave a note of condolence please visit www.robertsfuneralnewlex.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
