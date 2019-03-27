Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Stephan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald R. Stephan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald R. Stephan Obituary
Stephan, Gerald R.
Gerald Russell Stephan passed on January, 03, 2019, at the age of 80, in Las Vegas, Nevada, due to complications from contracting MRSA during routine medical testing. Gerald is survived by his wife, Geraldean, and two sons, Russell and Cary. "Jerry" was a career-long teacher, administrator (drug and alcohol policy formulation and implementation), wrestling and football coach, and community anchor in Worthington Public School system.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.