Stephan, Gerald R.
Gerald Russell Stephan passed on January, 03, 2019, at the age of 80, in Las Vegas, Nevada, due to complications from contracting MRSA during routine medical testing. Gerald is survived by his wife, Geraldean, and two sons, Russell and Cary. "Jerry" was a career-long teacher, administrator (drug and alcohol policy formulation and implementation), wrestling and football coach, and community anchor in Worthington Public School system.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019