1/
Gerald Spencer
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Spencer, Gerald
Gerald Dean Spencer, 82, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence. He retired from Capital Manufacturing, Division of Harsco. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-7pm. Contributions can be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the services as recommended by the CDC. The full obituary may be viewed at www.morrisonfc.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
OCT
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 12, 2020
My heart goes out to Billy Dean an the family. Dean was very special to our family, he will always be are brother-in-law. RIP Dean, you will always be remembered.
Helen Mccoy
Family
