Spencer, Gerald
Gerald Dean Spencer, 82, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence. He retired from Capital Manufacturing, Division of Harsco. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-7pm. Contributions can be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the services as recommended by the CDC. The full obituary may be viewed at www.morrisonfc.com