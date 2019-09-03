|
Taylor, Gerald
1949 - 2019
Gerald S. Taylor, age 70. Sunrise August 11, 1949 and Sunset August 28, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Love Zion Baptist Church, 1459 Madison Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Taylor Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019