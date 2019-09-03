Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Taylor


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Gerald
1949 - 2019
Gerald S. Taylor, age 70. Sunrise August 11, 1949 and Sunset August 28, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Love Zion Baptist Church, 1459 Madison Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Taylor Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.