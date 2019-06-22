Home

Gerald Ziegler Obituary
Ziegler, Gerald
1940 - 2019
Gerald L. "Jerry" Ziegler, age 79, passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019 at his residence. Graduate of Columbus Academy. Attended Duke University. Led the Ziegler Co. for over 40 years. Member of the Columbus Country Club. Avid golfer, loved baseball and enjoyed playing cards with his friends and spending time with family. Preceded in death by wife, Sue Carolyn Ziegler; parents, Allen and Verna Ziegler; brother, Jon Ziegler. Survived by children, Terry (Becky) Ziegler, Cindy Ziegler and Tracy Ziegler; grandchildren, Corey, Blake, Ashley, Terry, Dante and Monique; brothers, Roy (Beth) Ziegler and Randy (Sue) Ziegler; sister, Suzie (Fred) Mazzarini; sister-in-law, Anne Wayant; many other loving family and friends. Memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to www.speakfortheunspoken.com. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019
