Wolfe, Geraldine "Geri" B.
1962 - 2019
Geraldine "Geri" B. Wolfe, 56, went home to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Geri was born on November 3, 1962 in Columbus, OH to the late Edward and Mary (Bishop) Riley. She was raised in Pataskala, OH, and graduated from Watkins Memorial High School. Her family pays this tribute to her, "Geri was one of the kindest and warm hearted people you could ever meet, her giving nature and support provided invaluable life opportunities to her children and many others, and she brought genuine joy to all who knew her and will be sorely missed." Geri is survived by her loving husband, David Wolfe; eight children, Marc (Hilary), Brooke, Chris, Lindsay, Bryan (Meghan), Michael, Angelica, and Spencer; a very special niece, Nicole; seven grandchildren, Jaden, Kaylie, Marcella, Landon, Cohen, Frankie, and Porter; siblings, Edward, Mary Catherine (Jim), John (Patty) and Kathy; also many nieces, nephews, and a ton of special friends she held dear to her heart. She was preceded in death by her brother Milford and her sister Lenora Mae. Her visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30am followed by interment at Pataskala Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to: Central Ohio Hospice, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43055. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019