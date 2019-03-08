|
|
Dixon, Geraldine
1933 - 2019
Geraldine Dixon, 85, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Westerville, OH. Geraldine was born on May 11, 1933 in Barton, OH to the late Harvey E. and Wilhemina (Sheets) Griffiths. In addition to her parents, Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband Richard E. Dixon, son Richard K. "Kirk" Dixon, granddaughter Melissa Frey, siblings Geneva Davis, Everett C. "Bud" Griffiths and Zane A. Griffiths. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Dixon and Jill Truxall; 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Geraldine worked at the former Hart's Department Stores for 33 years and 10 years for Kohl's. She lived in Bridgeport, OH for 35 years, then moved to Columbus where she resided for the last 50 years. Geraldine enjoyed doing word search and fill-it-in puzzles. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10 am-12 pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231. A funeral service will follow at 12 pm also at Newcomer NE Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Northlawn Memory Gardens, Westerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Geraldine's honor to F.O.E. Aerie 2252, 3800 Westerville Rd., Columbus, OH 43224. Messages of condolence may be left at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019