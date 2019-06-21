|
Doebelin, Geraldine
1930 - 2019
Geraldine M. Doebelin, age 88, died June 17, 2019. Born September 23, 1930 to Ernest and Hazel Stall in Mansfield, Ohio. Graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1948. Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Dr. Ernest O. Doebelin. Graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, Dayton, Ohio, and post graduate course in the science of Operating Room Technique at The Jersey City Medical Center. Former operating room supervisor at The Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Volunteer in the Westerville Schools and a 32 year volunteer Docent at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, an avid model railroader and member of the National Model Railroad Association. Railroad history enthusiast and hosta gardener. Member of OSU Women's Club and Westerville Antique Club. Survived by her daughter, Dana Doebelin and her husband, Wayne Pittenger; son, Brian Doebelin; brother, Ernest Stall, Jr. (Jacintha); nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sister Kathleen Loutzenhiser.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019