Harris, Geraldine
1927 - 2019
Geraldine Harris, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born May 23, 1927 in Madison Mills, OH to the late Warney and Gertie (Noble) Whiteside. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald "Buck" Harris, brothers and sisters. Gerry is survived by sisters-in-law, Mildred Whiteside, Wanetta Mercurio and Janet Hix; friends, CP and Kathy Sprague and Tammy and Paul Sprague. She enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo at the VFW. Gerry's family will receive friends 2-5 pm Sunday at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where the funeral service will be held at 10 am Monday, May 13, 2019. Interment to follow at Pleasant Cemetery. Please visit ww.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Gerry or to extend condolences. Contributions may be made to Honor Flight Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 10, 2019