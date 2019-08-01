|
Heller, Geraldine
1927 - 2019
Geraldine Heller, age 92, of Columbus, passed away July 31, 2019 at her home. Lifetime member of Grace Life Nazarene Church. Preceded in death by husband Don and their son Greg Heller. Survived by son, Tom Heller; granddaughters, Kris Heller and Leslie (David) Michell; great-grandchildren. Tabitha, Zachary, Kaleigh, and Demi; great-great-grandchildren, Abigail and Brantley. Family will receive friends, Monday, August 5, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon at Grace Life Nazarene Church, 6000 Johnstown Rd., New Albany, Ohio 43054. Pastor Larry McNutt officiating. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Columbus, OH 43231. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. To sign and view Geraldine's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019