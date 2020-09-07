Hizer, Geraldine
1927 - 2020
Geraldine Hizer, 93, of Rocky River, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 in Memory Care of The Harbor Court. Gerry was born May 26, 1927 in South Pittsburg, TN, the first of 9 children to the late Ernest and Ruby Smith. Gerry is survived by sister Charlotte (Geoff) Hrach, brother Charles Smith, cousin Evelyn Edminister, six nieces, eleven nephews, and a beloved cat named April. She was preceded in death by siblings Barbara (Joe) Husak, Edith (Frank) Hastings, Donald, Earl (Lorry), Marvin (Betty), and David (Cindy) Smith. Private family services were held. A more complete obituary is online at www.dostalbokas.com