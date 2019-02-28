Home

Geraldine "Jerry" Kleinline Mullen, age 97, Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church Groveport, the St. Mary's Forever Young Club and the Valley Crossing Campers. Jerry, also known by her loving grandchildren as "Mom Jerry", was born and raised at the original family farm in Obetz where she lived her entire life. Jerry seemingly always had a broom in her hand, she loved her family and any opportunity to have them around her. She is preceded in death by her husband John, parents Frederick and Bertha Kleinline, siblings Forrest, Viola "Sis" and Orpha. Survived by children, Donald (Carolyn) Mullen, John Mullen, JoLynn Phillips and Mark (Sincha) Mullen; grandchildren, Shannon, Chris, Evan, David, Jason, Patrick, Paula and Darlene; great grandchildren, Rhiannon, Rennie, Troy, Chase, Gavin, Irelynn, Gabriel, Hunter, Zoe and Allie; great-great grandchildren, Remington and Bo. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Thursday, St. Mary Church Groveport, 5684 Groveport Road, where the funeral procession will form. Burial Obetz Cemetery. Father John M. Reade Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her memory. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
