Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
80 E. Markison Ave
Columbus, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
80 E. Markison Ave
Columbus, OH
View Map
Geraldine Streamer
Streamer, Geraldine
1935 - 2020
Geraldine Streamer, age 84, of Pickerington, passed away, February 21, 2020. Member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by husband of 65 years of marriage, John "Jack" Streamer, parents Herman and Arista Schneider, sisters Annetta Schneider and Lillian Haliday. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Steven (Linda) Streamer and David (Diane) Streamer; grandchildren, Jason, Darnell, and Herbie; 8 great-grandchildren; other relatives. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 80 E. Markison Ave., Columbus, Ohio. Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Capital City Hospice or Emmanuel Lutheran Church. To sign and view online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020
