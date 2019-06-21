|
|
Tiefel, Geraldine
1931 - 2019
Geraldine "Jerry" McIntyre Tiefel, passed away on June 17, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio. Born in Sharpsville, PA, she was a retired nurse with a passion for taking care of others and a good sense of humor. Anyone who met her was always greeted with a hug. She was an avid reader and no visit with Jerry was complete without a trip to the bookstore after lunch. Also quite a "puzzle master" (enjoyed crosswords and jigsaws), teddy bear collector, and lover of Golden Retrievers. She was a longtime member of Brookwood Presbyterian Church and very fond of her Brookwood family. Spending Christmas with her children and grandchildren was always special to her. She delighted all with her chipped beef cream cheese balls, doggie biscuits and presents. The family would like to express special thanks to the wonderful therapists who worked with her. Survived by daughter, Susan (Doug) Parris; and son, Doug Tiefel; grandchildren, Matthew (Samantha) Parris, Katherine (Teddy) Griffin, Megan (Alex) Gart; brother, Robert McIntyre; nieces, Kim and Kerry. Preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Whilda McIntyre and nephew Brian McIntyre. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 11 a.m. at Brookwood Presbyterian Church, 2685 E. Livingston Ave. Pastor John Birkner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pilot Dogs, Inc. at https://www.pilotdogs.org/donate-now/ Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 24, 2019