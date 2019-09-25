|
|
Watts, Geraldine
1934 - 2019
Geraldine Perry Watts, age 85. Sunrise August 27, 1934 and Sunset September 19, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Praise Temple Community Church, 2618 Bethesda Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the WATTS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019