Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Praise Temple Community Church
2618 Bethesda Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Praise Temple Community Church
2618 Bethesda Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Watts


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Watts Obituary
Watts, Geraldine
1934 - 2019
Geraldine Perry Watts, age 85. Sunrise August 27, 1934 and Sunset September 19, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Praise Temple Community Church, 2618 Bethesda Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the WATTS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now