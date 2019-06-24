Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leo Catholic Church
221 Hanford St
Gerard "Jerry" Moore Obituary
Moore, Gerard "Jerry"
1946 - 2019
Jerry Moore, 72, of Columbus, passed away, June 23, 2019. Jerry was born on November 18, 1946 to Irish Immigrants, James and Jane Moore (Rochford). He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tom Moore (Claire) and John Moore. Jerry is survived by his brothers, James Moore (Elizabeth) and William Moore (Ann); and sisters, Mary Hinton and Patricia Moriarty (Michael); and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was born with Cerebral Palsy and never allowed that to be a deterrent to his success and survival. He was well known for his humor, quick-witted responses, and tenacity. Jerry loved cars and was an avid and knowledgeable fan of automobile racing, drag racing, and the NHRA. He was an expert on the muscle cars of the 1960s and 70s and loved attending car auctions. Jerry was also a Columbus ice hockey fan and fiercely supported the Owls, The Chill and the Blue Jackets. He spent 25 years with the United States Postal Service, then worked another 15 years for the State of Ohio Department of Taxation. Special thanks to Greg and Joni Nelson, Patrick and Patty Phillips, Sean Moore, Molly McCanney and Patty Jane for assisting Jerry during his recent health struggles. Also, thanks to Trini and the wonderful staff at Brookdale Trillium and Brookdale Hospice. Truly an amazing guy, he would make jokes to lighten people's spirits and was adored by many. Jerry will be missed and fondly remembered by his loving family and friends. The world lost a good man. Visitation 6-8 pm Thursday at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S HIGH ST. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Friday, St. Leo Catholic Church, 221 Hanford St., where Funeral Procession will form. Fr. Kevin Lutz, Celebrant. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Leo Preservation Fund. To sign the on-line condolences please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 25 to June 26, 2019
