Marcom, Gerard 'Jerry' Thomas
February 17, 1950 - November 18, 2020
Gerard 'Jerry' Thomas Marcom, 70, departed his well-lived life November 18, 2020, at his home in Columbus. Born February 17, 1950 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Joseph and Maryanne (O'Brien) Marcom, Jerry grew up in Fair Lawn, NJ, spending summers at Yankee Lake, NY. During a summer in college, he volunteered at a camp for children with special needs. That shaped his career path and his life. He graduated from Ohio Dominican University in 1972 and began teaching in Columbus City Schools. Meeting his future wife was love at first sight. He found himself speechless, and had to wait months to encounter her again - but still didn't know what to say. Fortunately, Martha asked him to dinner. Their first date was March 21, 1975, and they were married June 18, 1978. Together, they raised their 3 children in Gahanna and Bexley. Jerry coached soccer, made Halloween costumes, cheered at swim meets and school plays. He was a caring and involved father, despite the long hours he put in at work. Jerry spent 40 years in special education. For the last 14, he was principal of the Ohio State School for the Blind, where he was known for singing as he walked the halls and wearing his signature bow tie. After Martha co-founded Yoga on High, Jerry took classes and eventually became a teacher there as well. Upon retiring, Jerry joyfully cared for his granddaughter. Jerry and Martha went on grand adventures together, cruising around South America and the world! When Martha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014, he was a patient, loving caregiver until her death in 2017. After his own diagnosis of a brain tumor later that year, he worked to have as much quality time as possible. He reconnected with old friends, spent time with family, enjoyed his cabin in Hocking Hills, and cruised to the heart of the Amazon. He is survived by his children, Mara (Steve) Christine, Colin (Kelsey O'Leary) Marcom, Mimi (Michael) Flynn; granddaughter, Maggie Christine; and siblings, Dennis (Krystyna) Marcom, Fran (Paul Veda Constantino) Marcom. Donations in his memory may be made to the Arc of Appalachia https://arcofappalachia.org
, or the Mid-Ohio Food Bank https://give.midohiofoodbank.org
. We will be celebrating his life through 'A Verry Jerry Day', more information can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/verryjerryday
. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME.