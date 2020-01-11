|
Cugini, Gerardo "Jerry"
1930 - 2020
Gerardo "Jerry" Cugini, age 89, passed away on January 10, 2020. He was born in San Donato V.C., Italy on October 11, 1930. He grew up in war-torn Rome, witnessing firsthand the trials and tribulations of WWII. In 1956, he married his wife Giuseppina (Pina) Cugini, in the roman suburb of La Rustica. In 1959, Gerardo and Pina were blessed with their only child, Paolo. On July 22nd 1966, in search of a better life, the trio boarded the SS Raffaello for their voyage to America. Upon arriving in Columbus, Gerardo settled his family in Whitehall. Gerardo worked for Setterlin Construction as a carpenter. With the immense help of his wife, Gerardo and Paolo, began constructing and installing iron railings for local residential home builders, after work and school. Gerardo was immensely devoted to his wife and son, and was always willing to make any sacrifice for their happiness. In 1988, Gerardo and Pina moved to Powell, where they established a warm and welcoming home that was very often visited by friends and family, especially his grandchildren. Gerardo always had a passion for sport, whether it be racing his motorcycle in Rome, long-distance bicycle rides throughout Ohio, or Wednesday night Bocce at the Abruzzi Club in Westerville. Gerardo took great pride in maintaining his health and wellness, and all of his doctors and their staff, were treated like family. Gerardo was always an active man, maintaining rental properties, tending to his enormous garden, and raising backyard chickens. He will always be remembered for the kindness and passion he showed for others, and for the things he loved most in life. Gerardo is preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Antonia (Pellegrini) Cugini, brother Carmelo, sister Antonia, and lifelong friend and father to his daughter-in-law Cesidio "Joe" Capoccia. He is survived by his loving wife, Pina, of 63 years, son Paolo (Marilena) Cugini, grandchildren Anthony (Francesca), Davide (Kara), Angelina (Erik) Fulton and Gabriella Cugini, and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Maria (Mario) Bittoni, Loreta (Tony) Pellegrini, brother Cesidio "Joe" Cugini, many nieces and nephews, and Maria Capoccia and Lisa (Tony) Solazzo. Family will receive friends Monday, January 13th from 4-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Cols, OH. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30am Tuesday, January 14th at St. John the Baptist Church 720 Hamlet St. Cols, OH. Msgr. John K. Cody, Celebrant. Assisted by Deacon Frank Iannarino. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery 9571 N. High St. Lewis Center, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020