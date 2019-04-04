|
|
Hopf, Gerhard
1924 - 2019
Gerhard Richard Karl Hopf, of Reynoldsburg, passed peacefully April 1. He was born and reared in Stendal, Germany, the son of Karl and Anna Madge Hopf. In 1942, the military drafted him. Gerhard served as a radio operator and received the Iron Cross on a special mission in July of 1943, at Syracuse, Italy. He eventually came to the U.S. as a political immigrant in 1957, proceeded with his engineering career, and married Margaret Evans of Akron, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 55 years; 5 children, Mary, Karin Watkins (James), Erich, John (Kimberly), and Christina (Jay Greenwood); 6 grandchildren, Anton, Konrad, and Mikael Najera, Rachel Watkins, and Arielle and Justin Hopf; brother, Manfred Hopf (Christa); former son-in-law, Pedro Najera; brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nephews and nieces. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019