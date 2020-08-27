Stephan, Gertraud
1930 - 2020
Gertraud Stephan, affectionately known as Trudy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 17, 1930 in Straubing, Germany to the late Anton and Maria (Hofmeister) Jungbauer. Trudy embodied the American dream, coming to the United States in 1950, marrying her beau Alfred, who followed her from Germany, and raising their daughter Kristina. Trudy's strength, wit, and loving heart will continue to inspire those who loved her. She would want them to think of her when they see fresh flowers, eat sauerkraut, or drink a beer. And she would want them to smile. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Alfred, of 68 years; daughter, Kristina Lundgren; son-in-law, Terry Lundgren; grandchildren, Tracey Lundgren, Jessica Matteoni and husband, Daniel Matteoni; great-grandson, Griffin Matteoni; sister-in-law, Mara Vogt; and angels in her life, Gavin Cadwallader and Anna Cadwallader. Private services were held for the family. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.