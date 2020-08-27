1/1
Gertraud Stephan
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertraud's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephan, Gertraud
1930 - 2020
Gertraud Stephan, affectionately known as Trudy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 17, 1930 in Straubing, Germany to the late Anton and Maria (Hofmeister) Jungbauer. Trudy embodied the American dream, coming to the United States in 1950, marrying her beau Alfred, who followed her from Germany, and raising their daughter Kristina. Trudy's strength, wit, and loving heart will continue to inspire those who loved her. She would want them to think of her when they see fresh flowers, eat sauerkraut, or drink a beer. And she would want them to smile. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Alfred, of 68 years; daughter, Kristina Lundgren; son-in-law, Terry Lundgren; grandchildren, Tracey Lundgren, Jessica Matteoni and husband, Daniel Matteoni; great-grandson, Griffin Matteoni; sister-in-law, Mara Vogt; and angels in her life, Gavin Cadwallader and Anna Cadwallader. Private services were held for the family. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved