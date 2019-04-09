|
|
Adkins, Gertrude
1929 - 2019
Gertrude Adkins, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Oakwood Community Health of Jackson. She was born March 19, 1929 in Antigo, Wisconsin to the late Ira and Vera (Dehart) Adkins. She is survived by her son, Lawrence (Brenda) Adkins; grandson, Chester (Rebecca) Adkins; great-grandchildren, Viranna (Michael) Mollett, Sarah Young, Aaron Young, and Emily Young; sisters, Pearl Hollbrook, Helen Conley, and Eleanor Cottrill; brothers, James Adkins and Rodger Adkins; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Chester Adkins, brothers Dearl Adkins, Elmer Adkins, Richard Adkins, and Emil Paul Adkins and sisters Cletta Adkins and Minnie Jane Adkins. Gertrude was the oldest member of Pine Creek United Baptist Church. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2-6PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 10AM at the funeral home with Elders Theodore Evans, Isaiah Vance, and Lawrence Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019