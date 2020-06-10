Cunningham, Gertrude
1963 - 2020
Gertrude Cunningham, age 57, passed away June 3, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 10am-12pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Gertrude's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
1963 - 2020
Gertrude Cunningham, age 57, passed away June 3, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 10am-12pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Gertrude's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.