Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
6300 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
New Albany, OH
View Map
Gertrude Grob


1936 - 2020
Gertrude Grob Obituary
Grob, Gertrude
Gertrude I. Grob, age 83, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born July 30, 1936 in Wellsburg, WV to Jess C. and Sarah Elizabeth (Dayton) Oliver; also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Gerald, Sherman and Bruce Oliver. Gert is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Henry E. Grob; children, Ronnie Jo (Corwin) Wood, Christine (David) Hicks, Mona (Jon) Cope and Sandra (Mark) Milyo; sisters Liz (Robert) Metz and Shirley Oliver; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and very close friends. She was a member of New Albany Church of the Resurrection and the Resurrection Ladies Club. A Mass of Christian Burial has been tentatively scheduled for 11am on July 28, 2020 at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin Granville Rd. New Albany, OH 43054. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice c/o Mount Carmel Foundation, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213-9924. (www.mountcarmelfoundation.org). Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020
