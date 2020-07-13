Gertrude Grob

Or Copy this URL to Share

Grob, GertrudeGertrude I. Grob, age 83, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born July 30, 1936 in Wellsburg, WV to Jess C. and Sarah Elizabeth (Smith) Oliver; also preceded in death by 3 brothers Gerald, Sherman and Bruce Oliver. Gert is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Henry E. Grob; children, Ronnie Jo (Corwin) Wood, Christine (David) Hicks, Mona (Jon) Cope and Sandra (Mark) Milyo; sisters, Liz (Robert) Metz and Shirley Oliver; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and very close friends. She was a member of New Albany Church of the Resurrection and the Resurrection Ladies Club. Family will receive friends from 10-11am followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial on July 28, 2020 at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice c/o Mount Carmel Foundation, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213-9924. ( www.mountcarmelfoundation.org ). Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.

