1/1
Gertrude Grob
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grob, Gertrude
Gertrude I. Grob, age 83, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born July 30, 1936 in Wellsburg, WV to Jess C. and Sarah Elizabeth (Smith) Oliver; also preceded in death by 3 brothers Gerald, Sherman and Bruce Oliver. Gert is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Henry E. Grob; children, Ronnie Jo (Corwin) Wood, Christine (David) Hicks, Mona (Jon) Cope and Sandra (Mark) Milyo; sisters, Liz (Robert) Metz and Shirley Oliver; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and very close friends. She was a member of New Albany Church of the Resurrection and the Resurrection Ladies Club. Family will receive friends from 10-11am followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial on July 28, 2020 at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice c/o Mount Carmel Foundation, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213-9924. (www.mountcarmelfoundation.org). Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved