Jenkins, Gertrude
1928 - 2018
Gertrude Mae (Ives) Jenkins, age 90, passed away on April 23, 2019 in North Carolina. Preceded in death by son David Jenkins, daughter Anita Justus, parents Jon and Myrtle Ives, brother Bobby Ives, husband, who was the love of her life Curley "Deak" Jenkins. Survived by children, Larry Jenkins, Donna Hunt, Cathy (John) Gill, Diane (Robbie) Casper and Darin (Robin) Jenkins; 19 grandchildren; sister, Martha Meade; brother, Jon Ives; numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, other family and friends. There will be a gathering of friends at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St., Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4-7 PM, where memorial service will follow at 7 PM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019