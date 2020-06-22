Gertrude Roush
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roush, Gertrude
1923 - 2020
Gertrude Ilene "Trudy" Roush, 96, of Marysville, died peacefully Friday morning following many months of failing health. A person of great faith, she was a member of the Shiloh Chapel Friends Church here in Marysville and was a retired registered nurse having worked at Mt. Carmel Hospital in Columbus and Memorial Hospital of Union County. Survived by 2 sons; a daughter; and 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Private family graveside services will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pregnancy Care Center in Marysville or the Salvation Army in care of Ingram Funeral Home who is completing arrangements. To express a condolence or to read the complete obituary go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved