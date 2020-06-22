Gertrude Roush

Roush, Gertrude
1923 - 2020
Gertrude Ilene "Trudy" Roush, 96, of Marysville, died peacefully Friday morning following many months of failing health. A person of great faith, she was a member of the Shiloh Chapel Friends Church here in Marysville and was a retired registered nurse having worked at Mt. Carmel Hospital in Columbus and Memorial Hospital of Union County. Survived by 2 sons; a daughter; and 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Private family graveside services will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pregnancy Care Center in Marysville or the Salvation Army in care of Ingram Funeral Home who is completing arrangements. To express a condolence or to read the complete obituary go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
1923 - 2020
Gertrude Ilene "Trudy" Roush, 96, of Marysville, died peacefully Friday morning following many months of failing health. A person of great faith, she was a member of the Shiloh Chapel Friends Church here in Marysville and was a retired registered nurse having worked at Mt. Carmel Hospital in Columbus and Memorial Hospital of Union County. Survived by 2 sons; a daughter; and 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Private family graveside services will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pregnancy Care Center in Marysville or the Salvation Army in care of Ingram Funeral Home who is completing arrangements. To express a condolence or to read the complete obituary go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.