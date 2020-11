Or Copy this URL to Share

Archer, Gilbert

Gilbert "Ed" Archer Jr., 87, of Dresden, died Tuesday morning on October 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Prospect United Methodist Church, 3345 Prospect Church Road, Dresden, OH 43821. ?



