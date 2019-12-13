|
|
Fogle, Gilbert Carroll
Gilbert Carroll Fogle, 82, of Raymond and former longtime resident of the Jerome area, died Thursday. He is retired from the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services where he worked as a computer programmer analyst. Survived by his wife, Marilyn Evans Fogle; children, Whitney (Jason) Gentry and Gregg (Andrea) Fogle; 3 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; brother, Jerry Fogle; and sister, Mary Ann Winkle. Calling hours Sunday from 2-5pm at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, where funeral services will be 11am Monday. For a complete obituary or to express a condolence go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019