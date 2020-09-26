Jones, Gilbert
1944 - 2020
Gilbert H. Jones age 76, of Westerville passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born in Columbus on February 29, 1944; the Son of Earl and Dorothy (Bailey) Jones. Gilbert is survived by wife, Charlene, daughters Nikki Jones, Stacy (Rob) Hearns, granddaughters Tamara, Kyavonna, grandsons Xavier, Robert Jr., Rylan and great grandchildren Jemari, Taniya and Kyree. Sisters Linda(Samuel )Freeman, Chery Nichols. Mother-in law Clara Cunningham, Sister-in-laws Donna(Ed) Wade, Phyllis Cosby, Betty (JD) McCauley brother-in-law James Cunningham Sr. Close friends Leonard and Marsha Luckey, Gloria Tyler and Malvena Street. Also, a host of Nieces, Nephews and his Ohio State Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sherriff family. Proceeded in death by parents, daughter Tasha Jones, brothers Leroy and Greg Jones, Sisters Winifred Beard, Joyce Rozelle, Patricia Hill, father-in-law Sherman Cunningham. Gilbert graduated from Columbus Central High School 1961. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After leaving the Air Force he wanted to continue his service and joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He graduated as a member of the 69th academy class in February of 1966 and was only the 2nd African American officer to do so. Gilbert then became the first minority to be promoted to a supervisory position when he became a sergeant in 1973. He continued to climb thru the ranks gaining the respect of his peers for his leadership style and he advanced to the rank of Lt. Colonel. Gilbert retired from the Patrol in 1997 after 31 years of service and was one of the two African American officers in the nation holding the rank of Lt. Colonel at that time. Shortly after retiring from the Patrol he became the Chief Deputy for the Franklin County Sherriff's office in 1998. After 15 additional years of service, he retired in February of 2014. In 2017 Gilbert was inducted in the Civil Rights Hall of Fame and in 2020 he received the Flying Cross Legacy award. Public Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM; Followed by Private Visitation at 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Masks and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The JONES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com