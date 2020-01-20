Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
Gilbert Parnell


1947 - 2020
Gilbert Parnell Obituary
Parnell, Gilbert
1947 - 2020
Gilbert Earl Parnell, age 72. Sunrise August 8, 1947 and Sunset January 18, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, January 27, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment with Military Honors at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The PARNELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020
