|
|
Parnell, Gilbert
1947 - 2020
Gilbert Earl Parnell, age 72. Sunrise August 8, 1947 and Sunset January 18, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, January 27, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment with Military Honors at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The PARNELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020