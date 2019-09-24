|
|
Travis, Gilbert Thomas "Gib"
1937 - 2019
Gilbert Thomas "Gib" Travis, age 82, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Gib was born on February 7, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to Gilbert Wilbert and Ella Marguerite (Elbin) Travis. He graduated from Mifflin High School. Gib worked as a Truck Driver for Cardinal Foods for 43 years. He had a passion for harness racing and gardening. He was known for his green thumb. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Norma Jane Smith and son Ronald Lee Travis. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Rose; children, Gilbert Thomas (Karen) Travis Jr., Karen Marguerite Gamble, Victoria (Mike) Halligan and Mary Jane Travis; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; special niece, Lee Ann Wine; and a host of friends. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 2-6 pm at Winner Circle Training Center, 11747 Lockbourne Eastern Rd., Ashville, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019