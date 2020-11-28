Abramson, Gilda
1932 - 2020
Gilda Abramson, age 88, passed away on November 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Samuel B. Abramson; parents, Max and Sara Auerbach; sister, Eileen (Milton) Cohen. Survived by sons, Marc Abramson, Michael (Sheila) Abramson and Marty (Lara) Abramson; sister, Lila (James) Mayer; grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin, Derek and Rachel; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gilda attended Ohio State University, was a member Congregation Tifereth Israel, Hadassah and Columbus Jewish Historical Society. She worked for the Jewish Community Center then went on to work and retire from OSU Hillel where she was one of the first people new students met when arriving on campus. A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 29 at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel www.tiferethisrael.org
, Ohio State University Hillel www.osuhillel.org
or JCC of Columbus www.columbusjcc.org
Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
For a Zoom link to the service please email zoom1@epsteinmemorial.com