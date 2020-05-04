Danza, Gilda
1929 - 2020
Gilda DiPenta Danza, 90, of Gahanna, passed away on April 29, 2020 at Riverside Hospital. She was born on August 26, 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Rocco and Annina (LaRocca) DiPenta. Gilda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who was known for her quick wit, songwriting and poetry, for which she received the Homer Award. She was a homemaker, real estate agent, and mortgage broker. She is survived by her husband, Michael Danza; their children, Don Danza, Michael G. (Stacey) Danza, Anne Danza (James) Saxon, and Mark (Robyn) Danza; grandchildren, Michael Joseph Danza, Anthony Danza, Julianna Danza, Ana Alysia Danza, Jonathan Saxon, Ty Danza, Noah Danza; and siste,r Matilde Buck. The family will hold a private funeral service, Fr. Peter Asantabawana, celebrant, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna, with entombment to follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Gahanna. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.