Cotugno, Giovanni "John" Leone Leopoldo

1944 - 2020

Giovanni "John" Leone Leopoldo Cotugno, passed away at the age of 76, in his home at Violet Meadows Farm in Pickerington, Ohio. Giovanni was born in Naples, Italy in 1944. At the age of 17 he immigrated to the USA with his mother, Anna Schultz. In 1961 John met Sandra Lee Mattingly and they married in 1964 and have been together for 56 years. Giovanni was a larger than life character with an abundance of passion that stemmed from his Napoliatano roots. He led by example and was a great teacher with an artistic way of explaining concepts and ideas. He gave much of his time, energy, and heart to his craft and proudly ran a concrete business for 55 years. He loved his family more than anything and is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; daughter, Jacqueline Katz; sons, Joseph Cotugno, James Cotugno, John (Natalie) Cotugno, and Jeff (Jenn) Cotugno; grandkids, Josh Katz, Julia Cotugno, Jordan (Chloe) Katz, Dominic Cotugno, Josephina Cotugno, Joel Katz, Angelo Cotugno, Jeanna Katz, Jody Katz, Tyler Cotugno, Caden Cotugno, Luca Cotugno; and great grandkids Giovanni Katz, and Eleonora Katz. His children are eternally grateful to have had such an amazingly, big hearted father and grandfather. They loved him deeply and will miss him dearly. A very special thank you to Hospice of Fairfield County for helping to take care of him. Celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 1pm, at his residence. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212.



