Cavener, Giovannina "Jean" Teresa (Mesi)
1924 - 2020
Giovannina "Jean" Teresa (Mesi) Cavener, age 95, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on May 24, 1924, to Antonio and Rosa Montillione Mesi, who were Sicilian immigrants from Isnello, Sicily. She is preceded in death by her siblings Josephine Tiburzio, Sandy Mesi, Joseph Mesi, Mary Fregonas, Louise Hedman, ex-husband Richard Cavener, and granddaughter Erin Cavener. Jean was a longtime member of St. Matthias Church. She loved her family dearly. She lived independently up to her demise. She loved dancing, especially line dancing at the Gilley Center. She is survived by her four sons, Richard Cavener (Patty), Doug Cavener (Teresa), Tim Cavener (Raean), Kevin Cavener (Becky); nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, March 11, from 4-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212 (with a prayer vigil service at the funeral home at 6:45 p.m.). A graveside service will held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Columbus. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to hospiceofcentralohio.org. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020