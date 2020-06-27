Teves Diaz, Giugliana Maria
1979 - 2020
Giugliana Maria Teves Diaz, age 41, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1033 W. 5th Street, Marysville, Ohio 43040. For extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.