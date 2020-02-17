|
|
Calderone Kern, Gladys
1926 - 2020
Gladys M. Calderone Kern, age 93, of Columbus, OH passed away at her home peacefully Saturday evening. Gladys was born September 28, 1926 in Columbus to Fred and Nellie Arnold. She was a claims examiner for Frank Gates Service Company. She graduated from North High School and was a member of the North High School Women's Alumni. Gladys is a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and the St. Andrew Catholic Church Euchre Club. She is survived by three sons: Thomas (Paula), Steven (Carol), and John (Florence) Calderone; a daughter Diane Calderone; 3 step-children: Cindy O'Connell, Larry and Chuck Kern; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 47 years Alfred Calderone on March 14, 1993; her second husband, Frank Kern; parents; and sister Ruth. Friends may call at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 2383 North High Street, Columbus, Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Upper Arlington. Burial will be in Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020