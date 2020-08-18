Cotton, Gladys
1935 - 2020
Gladys Cotton, age 84, went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1935 in Gahanna, Ohio to the late Alma and Herbert Chapman. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
. The family will receive guests on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. Procession to Glen Rest Cemetery will follow. To leave condolences for Gladys's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.