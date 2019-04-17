Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Farrell


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys Farrell Obituary
Farrell, Gladys
1921 - 2019
Gladys D Farrell, 97, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Friendship Village of Columbus. She was born July 13, 1921 in New Straitsville, Ohio to Hiram and Mattie Drum. Graduate of Marietta HS and Bliss College and retired from Franklin County MRDD. Preceded in death by John T Farrell, her husband of 65 years. Survived by sons, Stephen (Tina) and David (Mariann) Farrell; 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11am at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel, 3047 E Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus. Visitation after the service and condolences may be left at www.NewcomerFamily.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now