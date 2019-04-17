|
|
Farrell, Gladys
1921 - 2019
Gladys D Farrell, 97, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Friendship Village of Columbus. She was born July 13, 1921 in New Straitsville, Ohio to Hiram and Mattie Drum. Graduate of Marietta HS and Bliss College and retired from Franklin County MRDD. Preceded in death by John T Farrell, her husband of 65 years. Survived by sons, Stephen (Tina) and David (Mariann) Farrell; 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11am at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel, 3047 E Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus. Visitation after the service and condolences may be left at www.NewcomerFamily.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019