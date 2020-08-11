1/1
Gladys M. German, age 96, passed away August 6, 2020 in Nixa, MO. She was born on February 29, 1924 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Hollis and Luella Green. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Barton German, her siblings Wendel (Betty) Green, James (Thelma) Green, and Mary Louise (Bill) Walker. Gladys was retired from Suburban Animal Clinic where she was an office manager. She was a member of the Thea Court Ladies Shrine and assisted her late husband with the Georgian Heights Little League. In 2001 she received the Woman of Character Award from the State of Ohio for being a co-founder of the Greater Hilltop Resource Center and Coordinator of the Georgian Heights Block Watch. Survivors include her children, Patricia (Bob) Keel, Gary (Jacki) German, and Bradley (Carolyn) German; grandchildren, Lindsay (Matthew) McGaha, Ivy German (special friend, Abby), and Matthew German; great-grandchildren, Colton McGaha, and Peyton, Gabe, and Cooper German. A private viewing will be held in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, Missouri. A private burial will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio. Burial is under the direction of Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions in Grove City, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
