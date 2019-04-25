|
Green, Gladys
Gladys Marie Green, age 86, of Centerburg, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Retired from Technical Rubber after 29 years of service. Member of New Bethel Christian Union Church. Gladys adored her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and enjoyed spending time with them. She and her late husband, Ed, loved Bluegrass music, often going out of there way to attend a music festival. Born March 2, 1933 in Croton, Ohio to the late Charles B. and Ruth L. Cramer. Also preceded in death by husband Edward Green, daughter Patricia Strickland and brothers Glen and Robert Cramer. Survived by devoted children, Jerry (Pamela) England of London, OH and Roberta (Mark) Haycraft of Centerburg; grandchildren, Wendy (Don) O'Sullivan, Larry (Misty) England, J.R. England, Monica (Dane) Scott and Shane England; sister-in-law, Clarice Cramer; son-in-law, Charles Martin; 22 great-grandchildren. Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 PM Monday, April 29, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held 10 AM Tuesday. Rev. Jonathan Dotson officiating. Interment Eastview Cemetery, Centerburg. Contributions may be made to the church in Gladys' memory. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Gladys' family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019