Hudson, Gladys
Gladys B. Hudson, of Sunbury, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 93 years old, following a long illness. She was born and raised in New Jersey and moved to Sunbury, Oh in 2012. Gladys loved playing Bingo, listening to Eddie Arnold and Jim Reeves and watching Homicide Hunter on TV. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Beatrice Gernert, 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Survived by 3 daughters, Diana Hudson with whom she lived and was her caregiver, Barbara (Jim) Christy of Selma NC, Jackie Bowman of Wichita KS; brothers, Joe (Marge) of Sunbury, Bob of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; her bird, Tweetie and her fur-baby, Riley. Friends may call 5-7 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Thursday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 E. State Route 37, Sunbury. Father Paul Noble, Celebrant. Private interment at Sunbury Memorial Park at a later date. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to her caregiver Courtney Kulich and Bella Care Hospice for their love and support through the years. Contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 2215 Citygate Drive, #E, Columbus, OH 43219 in Gladys' memory. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Gladys' family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 21, 2019