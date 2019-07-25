Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Kuykendall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys I. Kuykendall


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys I. Kuykendall Obituary
Kuykendall, Gladys I.
1925 - 2019
Gladys I. Kuykendall, age 94, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Herman E. Kuykendall, children Edward Gastley, William Kuykendall and Herman Shultz, sisters Nancy Crouse and Mary Meyer. Survived by children, Sally Wellman, Richard M. Kuykendall, Kathy McFann, Nancy Jordan, Becky Dudley, Kay MCCloud and Brenda Fisher; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm Tuesday, July 30th at the O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street, where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 am. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now