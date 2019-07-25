|
Kuykendall, Gladys I.
1925 - 2019
Gladys I. Kuykendall, age 94, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Herman E. Kuykendall, children Edward Gastley, William Kuykendall and Herman Shultz, sisters Nancy Crouse and Mary Meyer. Survived by children, Sally Wellman, Richard M. Kuykendall, Kathy McFann, Nancy Jordan, Becky Dudley, Kay MCCloud and Brenda Fisher; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm Tuesday, July 30th at the O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street, where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 am. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 26 to July 27, 2019