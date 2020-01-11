Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys McCartney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys McCartney


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys McCartney Obituary
McCartney, Gladys
Gladys Louise McCartney, 82, of Hilliard passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Kobacker House. Born February 4, 1937, in Leon, WVa., a daughter of the late George and Alma (Clark) Beller. She was employed as a cook for Hilliard City Schools for over 30 years. She is survived by grandsons William (Diana) McCartney and Michael McCartney, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was a member of the Shining Light Baptist Church. Friends may call Thursday the 16th from 4-6 PM with a funeral service at 6 PM at Tidd Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St. Hilliard. Burial will be at Walker Chapel Cemetery in Robertsburg, W. Va on Saturday the 18th.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -