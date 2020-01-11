|
|
McCartney, Gladys
Gladys Louise McCartney, 82, of Hilliard passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Kobacker House. Born February 4, 1937, in Leon, WVa., a daughter of the late George and Alma (Clark) Beller. She was employed as a cook for Hilliard City Schools for over 30 years. She is survived by grandsons William (Diana) McCartney and Michael McCartney, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was a member of the Shining Light Baptist Church. Friends may call Thursday the 16th from 4-6 PM with a funeral service at 6 PM at Tidd Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St. Hilliard. Burial will be at Walker Chapel Cemetery in Robertsburg, W. Va on Saturday the 18th.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020