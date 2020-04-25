|
Payne, Gladys
1926 - 2020
Gladys M. Payne, 93, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Monterey Care Center in Grove City. She was born 1926 in Charleston, W.V. She is survived by her children, Susan Tice of Moss Bluff Louisiana, George H. Payne of Columbus, Gilbert R. Payne of Grove City and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway Grove City. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020