Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Payne


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Payne Obituary
Payne, Gladys
1926 - 2020
Gladys M. Payne, 93, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Monterey Care Center in Grove City. She was born 1926 in Charleston, W.V. She is survived by her children, Susan Tice of Moss Bluff Louisiana, George H. Payne of Columbus, Gilbert R. Payne of Grove City and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway Grove City. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -