Randolph, Gladys Ruth
1933 - 2019
Gladys Ruth Randolph, age 86, of Grove City, passed away December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Jim, parents Herman and Sadie Anderson, brothers Russell Anderson and Oakley Anderson, and sister Dorothy Ring. Gladys retired from Grove City High School after nearly 20 years as a secretary. She was a long-time member of Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church and the Ohio Eastern Star. As a cancer survivor, she fielded a team for many years and raised money for Children's Hospital as a 35-year member of TWIG 9. She and Jim enjoyed their 1955 Chevy with their friends in the Mid-Ohio Classics. Gladys is survived by her son, Gary (Diana) Randolph; daughter, Linda Randolph; grandson, Vlad Kambulov; sister, Wilma Falk; godson, Matt Groezinger; other family, and many friends. Her family would like to thank Mount Carmel Hospice and their dedicated team. Friends may call Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2-5 pm, with an Eastern Star service beginning at 4:45 pm, at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11 am. Pastor Anita Richter officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign an online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo of Gladys.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019