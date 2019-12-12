The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:45 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Randolph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Ruth Randolph


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gladys Ruth Randolph Obituary
Randolph, Gladys Ruth
1933 - 2019
Gladys Ruth Randolph, age 86, of Grove City, passed away December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Jim, parents Herman and Sadie Anderson, brothers Russell Anderson and Oakley Anderson, and sister Dorothy Ring. Gladys retired from Grove City High School after nearly 20 years as a secretary. She was a long-time member of Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church and the Ohio Eastern Star. As a cancer survivor, she fielded a team for many years and raised money for Children's Hospital as a 35-year member of TWIG 9. She and Jim enjoyed their 1955 Chevy with their friends in the Mid-Ohio Classics. Gladys is survived by her son, Gary (Diana) Randolph; daughter, Linda Randolph; grandson, Vlad Kambulov; sister, Wilma Falk; godson, Matt Groezinger; other family, and many friends. Her family would like to thank Mount Carmel Hospice and their dedicated team. Friends may call Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2-5 pm, with an Eastern Star service beginning at 4:45 pm, at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11 am. Pastor Anita Richter officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign an online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo of Gladys.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now